Doncaster Rovers conclude pre-season with victory at FC United of Manchester

Doncaster Rovers concluded their warm-up fixtures with a 3-0 win at Northern Premier League side FC United of Manchester.

By Sportsdesk
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 6:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 6:36 pm

George Miller broke the deadlock with a smart finish just before half time to also take his pre-season goal tally to six.

Harrison Biggins lashed home his first goal for the club from distance just before the hour mark.

And another new signing Josh Andrews, who has joined on-loan from Birmingham City, rounded off the scoring when he latched onto Reo Griffiths’ pass and slotted home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Doncaster Rovers

Newest recruits James Maxwell, Kyle Hurst and Lee Tomlin all started at Broadhurst Park but Luke Molyneux was missing from the matchday squad.

Rovers have negotiated six pre-season friendlies without defeat and kept four clean sheets in the process.

They start their League Two campaign at Bradford City, who lost 3-0 at Chesterfield today, next Saturday.

FC United of ManchesterHarrison BigginsBirmingham CityBradford City