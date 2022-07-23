Doncaster Rovers conclude pre-season with victory at FC United of Manchester

George Miller broke the deadlock with a smart finish just before half time to also take his pre-season goal tally to six.

Harrison Biggins lashed home his first goal for the club from distance just before the hour mark.

And another new signing Josh Andrews, who has joined on-loan from Birmingham City, rounded off the scoring when he latched onto Reo Griffiths’ pass and slotted home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers

Newest recruits James Maxwell, Kyle Hurst and Lee Tomlin all started at Broadhurst Park but Luke Molyneux was missing from the matchday squad.

Rovers have negotiated six pre-season friendlies without defeat and kept four clean sheets in the process.