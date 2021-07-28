The 21-year-old forward has been on trial with Rovers since the start of pre-season, scoring five goals in three matches.

And he has impressed sufficiently to be handed a contract.

Barlow has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford last summer.

Aidan Barlow

He joined Manchester United as a six-year-old and progressed through the academy set up to U23 level, representing England’s age groups at U17 and U18.

He did not make a senior appearance for United but scored two goals in seven appearances while on loan with Norwegian side Tromso in 2019.

Barlow had trials with both Stoke City and Ipswich Town after leaving United.

He has played on both the right and the left of a front three during his trial period with Rovers. He netted a hat trick against Rossington Main and followed up with two goals against Wakefield AFC.

