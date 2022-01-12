Doncaster Rovers complete signing of striker Kieran Agard

Kieran Agard

The 32-year-old becomes the first signing of the January window.

Agard was a free agent after reaching the end of his short term contract with League One rivals Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday.

On Agard’s release, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher told Argyle's official club website: "Kieran is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with as a player or as a coach.

"He trained every day with a smile on his face and always supported his team-mates even when he may have been frustrated with a lack of opportunities.

"I felt that the game time he might have got in the second half of this season may not have been enough for him at this stage in his career.

"Therefore we felt it was the best decision for him to go and find a club where he can play more football. I wish him all the best in the future."

After time in the Arsenal academy, Agard switched to Everton for the remaining years of his youth career and made six senior appearances for the Toffees.

He spent a year with Yeovil Town before switching to Rotherham United in 2012. He helped fire the Millers to promotion from League Two in his first season before netting 26 goals as they earned a place in the Championship via the play-offs in the 2013/14 campaign.

Agard then moved to Bristol City for a fee in the region of £750,000, netting 17 goals in 73 appearances across two campaigns and winning League One and the EFL Trophy.

MK Dons paid a club record fee for his services in 2016 and he was a regular over his first three seasons, including scoring 22 goals in 45 appearances as they won promotion from League Two in 2019.

Agard was less involved on their return to League One and was released at the end of his last summer.

He joined Plymouth in September on a short term deal and netted three goals in 16 appearances, with five starts, and missed their last few games with an ankle injury.

