Doncaster Rovers complete loan signing of Arsenal midfielder

The deal reunites Smith with Rovers boss Richie Wellens who signed him on loan for Swindon Town at the start of last season.

The 20-year-old ended last season in League One with Charlton Athletic, having been recalled from his loan at Swindon in January.

He managed eight appearances for Charlton, building on the 26 he made for Swindon in the first half of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Rovers midfielder Matt Smith

Technically gifted, Smith also has versatility and can operate across the midfield. It is understood Wellens will seek to play Smith on the right of a midfield three but he can also feature in a deeper lying role.

He has a FA Cup winner’s medal after being named on the bench for the quarters, semis and final during Arsenal’s triumph in the 2019/20 season. He has yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners.

*