Doncaster Rovers complete deadline day swoop for Championship goalkeeper
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manager Grant McCann has secured the loan signing of goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala from Championship side Hull City.
The 20-year-old will stay with Rovers until the end of the campaign. He has yet to feature for the Tigers but played for Stevenage on an emergency loan last season.
He spent time at Brentford, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, making one appearance for Spurs in the EFL Trophy.
He will challenge Louis Jones for the 'keeper spot with Ian Lawlor out injured for the campaign.
Lo-Tutala could make his debut at Sutton United on Saturday. He follows the January signings of fellow loanees Conor Carty, Billy Waters, Hakeeb Adelakun and Matthew Craig, with Jay McGrath arriving on a permanent deal.