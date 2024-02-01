Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann has secured the loan signing of goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala from Championship side Hull City.

The 20-year-old will stay with Rovers until the end of the campaign. He has yet to feature for the Tigers but played for Stevenage on an emergency loan last season.

He spent time at Brentford, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, making one appearance for Spurs in the EFL Trophy.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala has joined Rovers on loan from Hull City until the end of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He will challenge Louis Jones for the 'keeper spot with Ian Lawlor out injured for the campaign.