Doncaster Rovers complete deadline day swoop for Championship goalkeeper

Doncaster Rovers have made their sixth - and almost certainly final - signing of the winter transfer window.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT
Manager Grant McCann has secured the loan signing of goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala from Championship side Hull City.

The 20-year-old will stay with Rovers until the end of the campaign. He has yet to feature for the Tigers but played for Stevenage on an emergency loan last season.

He spent time at Brentford, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, making one appearance for Spurs in the EFL Trophy.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala has joined Rovers on loan from Hull City until the end of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Thimothee Lo-Tutala has joined Rovers on loan from Hull City until the end of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Thimothee Lo-Tutala has joined Rovers on loan from Hull City until the end of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He will challenge Louis Jones for the 'keeper spot with Ian Lawlor out injured for the campaign.

Lo-Tutala could make his debut at Sutton United on Saturday. He follows the January signings of fellow loanees Conor Carty, Billy Waters, Hakeeb Adelakun and Matthew Craig, with Jay McGrath arriving on a permanent deal.

