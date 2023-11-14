Doncaster Rovers progressed to the FA Cup second round after coming from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 in extra time of their first-round replay.

Joe Ironside’s winning goal in the 101st minute set up a second-round tie away to either Salford City or Peterborough United after Zain Westbrooke had cancelled out Joe Pritchard's early goal.

Rovers barely had a chance to find their feet in Lancashire before finding themselves behind.

Pritchard turned home a low cross from former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Korede Adedoyin after seven minutes to score with the game's first chance.

Joe Ironside celebrates his goal.

Doncaster looked to get on the front foot after that, but the best opportunities were falling Accrington's way.

Pritchard and Jack Nolan came within inches of doubling the hosts’ lead before Rovers had a chance to test Jon McCracken in the Accrington goal.

Doncaster's performance in the opening half hour couldn't have been further from their blitz on Accrington's goal in the pair's first meeting ten days previously.

Their best moment in the first 30 minutes of this one came about through luck.

What looked like a poor clearance from Louis Jones evaded everyone and found Mo Faal in the opposition half.

He played the ball through for Ironside, who hadn’t anticipated the pass, and the chance was gone.

If Doncaster should have been out of sight by half time in the previous match, John Coleman's side would have felt the same way this time round.

Jones produced a super save to tip Nolan's free-kick over the bar after Owen Bailey lost possession then fouled his man.

Bailey was quick to atone and saw a diving header saved by McCracken with Rovers' first effort on target after 39 minutes.

Doncaster came out with much more purpose after the interval, but creating chances continued to be a problem.

The 232 away fans had to wait until the 66th minute before they had something to cheer about when Westbrooke diverted Tom Nixon's cross into the bottom corner.

Luke Molyneux's introduction from the bench looked to be an inspired substitution and the winger helped swing the game’s momentum in his side's favour.

Molyneux had the ball in the back of the net after 76 minutes, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Accrington responded in kind and saw a header from their substitute Matt Lowe ruled out for offside moments later.

Stanley substitutes Josh Woods and Lewis Shipley both had chances before Molyneux smacked the post with a shot from 20 yards as the contest opened up.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou then somehow blocked an effort from George Broadbent on the line.

Such was the power on Broadbent's strike it left the man mountain defender momentarily disorientated.

That chance should have settled the tie, but both sides were forced into 30 minutes of extra time after they couldn't be separated across 180 minutes.

Richard Wood appeared to start extra time as a striker and almost nicked it when he pounced on a loose ball inside the box, but McCracken charged down his effort.

Broadbent then saw another goalbound effort blocked by the legs of Rich-Baghuelo as Doncaster stepped up their search for a winner.

The latter then assisted Ironside's winner.

Broadbent squared the ball across goal for Ironside to finish for his ninth goal of the season.