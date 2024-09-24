Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann pulled no punches after Doncaster Rovers suffered more penalty pain.

Rovers were beaten 5-3 on spot-kicks by Manchester United's under-21s after a pulsating EFL Trophy game finished 3-3 in 90 minutes. But McCann couldn't hide his frustration with his side squandering a 3-1 advantage inside the last 20 minutes.

"I'm hugely frustrated because we should have had the game buried," McCann said post-match.

"There was lots of good right up until the last ten minutes. We just got sloppy. I'm really disappointed to concede twice having been 3-1 up.

"We just lost concentration for two goals. And we're playing against good players. Some of them will be future superstars and if you give them a sniff they'll punish you.

"The first one (United's second goal) is a mistake and Patrick Kelly has held his hands up. The third one is really disappointing conceding from a corner when we switch off. And then it obviously goes to penalties - we're not very good at them are we?

"Even though we have practiced them, we've been beat. It's a bit of a lottery as we know."

McCann was of course referencing Rovers' previous shoot-out, the loss to Crewe in the play-offs last season.

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Doncaster Rovers v Manchester United U21's, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 24/09/2024, K.O 7pm Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

Despite being unhappy at the result, he did acknowledge an impressive showing from young centre-half Kasper Williams, who was making his full debut. The 17-year-old was booked early on but recovered to post a hugely impressive showing prior to being replaced by Jay McGrath on the hour.

McCann added: "I thought young Kasper (Williams) was great. It was frustrating I had to take him off when we did because I just the next challenge he'd have been sent off. The last thing I wanted is for that to happen to the young lad."

On Williams' showing as a whole, McCann was delighted: "He was outstanding. The kid's got serious, serious talent and a real ceiling to where he can go. He was playing against a kid tonight (Ethan Wheatley) who's been in and around Man United's bench.

"I thought he was very good and I just wish he didn't have that early yellow because I think he'd have been even more aggressive."

Rovers host Chesterfield in a mouth-watering game at home on Saturday.