Rovers announced former Hartlepool defender Jamie Sterry as their third summer signing on Friday, with the right-back signing a two-year deal after rejecting fresh terms in the North East.

He arrives alongside experienced centre-half Richard Wood and goalkeeper Ian Lawlow and adds further competition to Doncaster’s defensive ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “We are working on more, I think we could be close on possibly one, maybe two.

Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"We will see how they materialise over the next week or two.

"Myself, Cliff (Byrne, assistant manager) and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO), we have made a real conscious decision of making sure we get the back line sorted first and the competition at the back for what we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann’s defensive recruitment may not yet be over.

He said: “We will possibly bring in one more in that back unit then we can move on into midfield.”

McCann previously said he would be happy with his goalkeeper competition should Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley sign new contracts offered to them.

That would leave them competing with Lawlor for a starting spot, while Charlie Seaman could provide competition for Sterry should he choose to stay at Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood’s arrival gives McCann several options in central defence, including skipper Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Bobby Faulkner and Adam Long.

McCann said: “The defence is the foundation for everything and gives you the opportunity to go and attack.

"We will still be attacking and we will bring good players into the club at that end of the pitch as well.”

McCann is prepared to be patient when it comes to attacking reinforcements, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You speak to agents and there’s 15 clubs chasing after them so it’s a bit of a waiting game.

"We will get the right people in, we have got targets, but I’m really pleased we have started to get the back line sorted.”

Doncaster’s defence was among the leakiest in League Two last term with only four sides conceding more goals.

Two of those teams, Hartlepool and Rochdale, were relegated while another, Crawley, finished just outside the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad