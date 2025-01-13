Doncaster Rovers 'closing in' on Leeds United youngster for final loan addition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers are poised to confirm the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew, according to reports from our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The report says that Crew, a Welsh-born, deep-lying central midfielder, "could travel for a medical and complete the move in the next couple of days." That would certainly tie in with comments made by Rovers chief Grant McCann when speaking to the Free Press over the weekend.

Following the FA Cup third round win over his former club Hull City, McCann was asked if he was close to making a third signing of the window after completing loan deals for Rob Street and Ethan Ennis.

"We're working on one more and I think we're quite close on it," McCann said. "Hopefully (it'll be done) by the early part of next week. Again, I feel this'll be a really good signing for us and hopefully we can get it over the line."

Crew's impending arrival bolsters an already-stacked engine room. Rovers have Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Ben Close, Harry Clifton, Zain Westbrooke and Patrick Kelly.

Crew, 18, has made just one senior appearance, making his Leeds United debut in a league win over Plymouth last November. He also came off the bench for Wales in their friendly with Gibraltar in June last year.

McCann recently told this newspaper that he does not want to exceed five loan signings - the maximum amount allowed in a matchday squad. Crew's arrival would take Rovers to that figure, along with the presence of Street, Ennis, Kelly and goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe.