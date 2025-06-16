Doncaster Rovers closing in on Hull City deal as stars align for goalkeeper's return

They say never fall in love with loan players but Doncaster Rovers fans have had good reason to fall into this trap in recent seasons.

Rob Street, Hakeeb Adelakun, Matty Craig. All have come in for temporary spells and flourished in the red-and-white.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala is another who very much falls into this category. The goalkeeper arrived at Rovers in February 2024 on a loan arrangement until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. In just 20 appearances he quickly became a favourite on the terraces, not just for his goalkeeping ability on the pitch but also his personality off it.

After Rovers' painful play-off defeat to Crewe in May 2024, he returned to Hull last summer and signed a contract extension that tied him down until 2028 but never managed a senior appearance for his parent club last term.

Thimothée Lo-Tutala enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Rovers in the second half of the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

'TLT', as he is affectionately referred to, always remained a firm favourite within the Rovers' fanbase even after departing. He came to watch Rovers last November in a home game against Notts County, fuelling more rumours and when Ted Sharman-Lowe's loan expired this summer, there was only one name on fans’ lips.

Last summer there was talk of a deal being thrashed out that would see him return but the player was keen to give it a go back at his parent club. His representative at the time also referenced that Rovers’ position as a League Two club would likely act as a hurdle to any possible deal.

Now, the stars appear to have aligned and a return to Rovers looks increasingly likely.

The Free Press, like our colleagues in East Yorkshire, understands that a deal to bring Lo-Tutala back to the Eco-Power Stadium is advancing nicely. The latest arrangement would be a season-long loan and would see the Frenchman join up with the group ahead of the pre-season training camp in Spain later this month.

Matters have been slightly complicated by the fact that Hull have a new manager in situ, with Sergej Jakirović only just being appointed in the last few days. However, he is expected to bring in another stopper to compete with Ivor Pandur and that will pave the way for Lo-Tutala to complete a return to South Yorkshire.

It's a staggering statistic that the 22-year-old has played just one solitary game since that fateful loss to the Railwaymen 13 months ago. That outing came when Crawley signed him on an emergency seven-day loan last March. He shook off the cobwebs with a clean sheet for his temporary employers before promptly returning to the background at Hull.

Now, he can look forward to returning to a familiar environment as the club looks to attack League One after three years away.

Once the deal gets the green light Grant McCann will then set about finalising the outfield department of his squad. At least one more centre-half is a priority and he's made no secret of his desire to bring in another wide player.