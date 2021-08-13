Doncaster Rovers close to sealing next signing

Doncaster Rovers

Talks continued between the two clubs last night over a season-long loan for the 20-year-old, who has been capped at senior level by Northern Ireland.

Richie Wellens has been pursuing a deal for the midfielder over the last few weeks, with talks intensifying since last weekend.

He is confident highly-rated Galbraith will be able to fit in any position across his midfield, with the deeper lying role in the centre of the three most likely to be his long term slot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For now, Galbraith - who has also attracted the attention of Sunderland this summer - will help bolster the ranks, with Matt Smith confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 which will rule him out of the next three matches.

Rovers hope to have Galbraith in to sign before midday on Friday, which would allow for him to be registered in time to feature in Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Wellens is also pressing on with his search for a winger and a striker after admitting earlier this week that he is likely to have more than five loanees on his books this season.

But the Rovers boss has been frustrated so far in his hunt as he seeks deals which will involve minimal costs for the club.

It is expected therefore that his search will continue into next week, with Galbraith the only signing likely to arrive before Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough.

*