Doncaster Rovers' clash at Colchester United postponed due to waterlogged pitch
A pitch inspection took place on Tuesday morning after heavy rain overnight in Essex. Additionally, rain is expected for much of today which will only worsen the situation at the JobServe Community Stadium.
Match officials undertook an inspection this morning but ruled that the surface was unplayable.
A new date will be announced in due course but at first glance it looks like being one of just three dates to choose from, given both sides have other midweek games to cram in before the season wraps up in late April.
The only blank Tuesdays available for both teams are next week (March 19), the following week (March 26) and Tuesday, April 23 - the final midweek date of the season.
Rovers are due to return to action on Saturday, with another long away trip to Swindon Town.