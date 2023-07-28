News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann delivers ruthless message after sanctioning defender’s exit

Grant McCann says he won’t be scared to move more players on to improve his Doncaster Rovers team.
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

McCann allowed Charlie Seaman to join National League side Hartlepool United on a season-long loan yesterday – just one month after handing the defender a new contract.

Seaman had targeted a regular first-team spot at Doncaster this season but McCann saw fit to bring in Hull youngster Tom Nixon to challenge Jamie Sterry for a starting berth instead.

He told the Free Press: “I keep getting asked the question ‘are there any more signings coming in?’. I will always strive to make the team better and the squad better.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.
"If that means one or two have to go to bring better quality in, I will always do that.

"The board are fully behind that.”

McCann has made 10 signings this summer and gave new contracts to four players already at the club.

He has not ruled out more new arrivals before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, 1 September.

McCann said: “At the minute we are happy with the group, but who knows?

"We are always looking to improve and if we feel there's better players out there that could come in, then unfortunately others may have to move.

"But at the minute we are happy with the group.”

More of Doncaster’s young players are expected to leave on loan to further their development in the near future.

Rovers welcome League One side Port Vale to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday for the last of their pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign next weekend.

