McCann allowed Charlie Seaman to join National League side Hartlepool United on a season-long loan yesterday – just one month after handing the defender a new contract.

Seaman had targeted a regular first-team spot at Doncaster this season but McCann saw fit to bring in Hull youngster Tom Nixon to challenge Jamie Sterry for a starting berth instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Free Press: “I keep getting asked the question ‘are there any more signings coming in?’. I will always strive to make the team better and the squad better.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"If that means one or two have to go to bring better quality in, I will always do that.

"The board are fully behind that.”

McCann has made 10 signings this summer and gave new contracts to four players already at the club.

He has not ruled out more new arrivals before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, 1 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “At the minute we are happy with the group, but who knows?

"We are always looking to improve and if we feel there's better players out there that could come in, then unfortunately others may have to move.

"But at the minute we are happy with the group.”

More of Doncaster’s young players are expected to leave on loan to further their development in the near future.