Doncaster Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey competing against Richie Wellens for League Two award
Doncaster Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey is competing against predecessor Richie Wellens for August's League Two manager-of-the-month award.
McSheffrey has been named on the four-man shortlist for the gong after presiding over Rovers’ unbeaten league start in August.
After claiming a draw at Bradford City on the opening day at the end of July, Rovers started August with a last-gasp win in their home league opener against Sutton United before another late comeback earned them a point at AFC Wimbledon.
Doncaster left it late again to beat Stockport County before bagging another three points at the Eco-Power Stadium in another 2-1 victory, over Salford City.
Rovers then ended August with an impressive 1-0 win at Northampton Town.
Now managing Leyton Orient, Wellens, who was sacked by Doncaster last December, has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season in East London, with the O's at the top of the League Two pile.
Five unbeaten league games saw Orient pick up an impressive 13 points.
Former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has also been nominated following an express start to 2022-23 at Stevenage as he aims to lay the foundations for another promotion campaign.
Under the Scot, who helped Stevenage stay up late last season, the Hertfordshire club collected 10 points from five games in August and also impressed on Cup duty.
Pete Wild, formerly of FC Halifax, completes the nominees after his excellent start at new club Barrow.
The Bluebirds picked up 12 points from five games in August.
Barrow’s Ben Whitfield is also up for the League Two player-of-the-month award along with Paul Smyth of Orient, Northampton’s Sam Hoskins and Grimsby’s Luke Waterfall.