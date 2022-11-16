Doncaster Rovers’ club captain is closing in on a return to action, having returned to full training at the start of this week, and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to Colchester United along with Joseph Olowu, who has also stepped up his rehabilitation after fracturing his eye socket last month.

Rowe can play in a number of different positions and has been used at left-back, left midfield and in a central role this term.

Schofield previously spoke of his excitement to work with Rowe – and embraced the options he will bring to the table.

Tommy Rowe chases the ball against Swindon Town.

He said: “I do have a position in mind for him but he’s a versatile player and I think he can play a number of positions.

"That’s an advantage, I think that’s something good for me as a coach.”

Rowe, now 34, grabbed eight goals from a defensive position last season despite the team’s struggles.

Some fans would like to see him deployed further forward permanently, believing his creativity is stifled in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Maxwell’s improvement in form since Schofield’s arrival also means left-back is no longer as much of a problem position as it has been.

But Schofield's emphasis on his wing-backs playing high up the pitch would likely benefit Rowe – and the team – in an attacking sense.

He was a near ever-present fixture in the side last season, but a hamstring injury has kept him out since mid-September.