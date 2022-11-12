George Miller’s brace – his tenth and eleventh goals of the season – and an exquisite half-volley from Harrison Biggins helped Doncaster put the embarrassment of last weekend’s FA Cup first-round exit to non-league King’s Lynn behind them in Lincolnshire.

The convincing victory was Rovers’ second successive win under Schofield in League Two and moves them within two points of the play-offs.

"To come away from home, against a team like Grimsby, I’d say it was the best performance [yet],” said Schofield after the full-time whistle.

Danny Schofield enjoys a moment with the travelling fans at full-time.

Schofield singled out Biggins’s volley from the edge of the area as his favourite of Doncaster’s three goals and added: "I’m pleased for Harrison, it was a really well-controlled strike.”

The visitors, so often slow starters this term, opened the scoring after just six minutes when Miller turned in a low ball from Kyle Knoyle to send 1,194 away fans into raptures.

That was the first time they had scored in the opening 45 minutes in nine matches – and it ensured they led at the break for just the second time this season.

Schofield, who had friends in the away end watching the game, said: “It was really pleasing after the disappointment of last week in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads responded really well in the full week of training we’ve had. I thought all the effort and hard work we’ve done this week, we carried it onto the pitch.”

In-form Biggins doubled Doncaster's lead six minutes after the break with his third goal for the season.

Miller then made the points safe with an excellent finish through the keeper’s legs following Knoyle’s surging run from inside his own half, which ended with a delicate chip to find his teammate.

Substitute James McAtee grabbed a consolation goal with the clock ticking but Rovers held on for a comfortable and deserved win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “This is a very tough place to come.

"Over the years as a player I’ve experienced it. Psychologically, you need to be really tuned in and prepared.

"The lads implemented some really good football to win the game.”