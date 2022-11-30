Discussions are ongoing about possible incomings and outgoings at DN4 when the transfer window reopens for loans and permanent deals from January 1 to 31.

While the attention has so far been on where Rovers may look to strengthen, Schofield admitted some players may move on.

He told The Free Press: “We’re always thinking about what’s best for the players, i.e. is it best for the players who aren’t playing to maybe go out on loan, then maybe we can recruit some other players.

Josh Andrews has not featured for Doncaster Rovers since August.

"There’s discussions around a variety of players and different possibilities, but I think there’s lots of moving pieces.

"It’s not just straightforward in terms of out and in.”

One player who could be set to depart Doncaster in January is Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews.

The towering forward, who stands at 6ft 5, has not played since August due to tendonitis in his knee and is due to see his stint in South Yorkshire end in the New Year.

He is currently back at his parent club receiving treatment.

On Andrews, Schofield said: “I’ve not had direct discussions about Josh, I think he’s still struggling with tendonitis.

"He’s still not fit, so we have to have discussions around him and a decision will be made on that closer to January.”

Young midfielder Liam Ravenhill is also likely to leave Rovers on loan, although he could depart before January in the likely event he heads for another non-league side.

