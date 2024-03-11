Doncaster Rovers chat: Upward trajectory, Adelakun plaudits and contract decisions
Doncaster Rovers are in a superb run of form right now, with the season about to enter its final stretch.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant McCann's side have lost just one of their last eight matches and now head into back-to-back away games against Colchester and Swindon.
To that backdrop, over on our dedicated Rovers Free Press Facebook page we had a video chat about a range of topics.
Our writer Ricky Charlesworth spoke with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe, a regular watcher of Rovers. Click the video above to see what they said.