Doncaster Rovers chat: Upward trajectory, Adelakun plaudits and contract decisions

Doncaster Rovers are in a superb run of form right now, with the season about to enter its final stretch.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:20 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT
Grant McCann's side have lost just one of their last eight matches and now head into back-to-back away games against Colchester and Swindon.

To that backdrop, over on our dedicated Rovers Free Press Facebook page we had a video chat about a range of topics.

Our writer Ricky Charlesworth spoke with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe, a regular watcher of Rovers. Click the video above to see what they said.

