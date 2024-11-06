Doncaster Rovers chat: FA Cup payday, best XI and early January transfer thoughts

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 6th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers are roughly a third of the way through the campaign and are on the cusp of the League Two automatic promotion spots.

After back-to-back games in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup, their attentions now return to league matters for an extended period. They're back at home on Saturday with an enticing game against fellow contenders Notts County in store.

Our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth discussed all of this, and much more, with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe in their latest video chat.

To watch the discussion in full, click the player above.

