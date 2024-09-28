Doncaster Rovers chat: Analysis of Chesterfield defeat, two red cards and referee performance
Nine-man Doncaster Rovers suffered a sobering 3-0 loss at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.
Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson both saw red cards for Rovers, with Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden (penalty) and James Berry notching for the visitors.
It was a first home defeat in the league for Grant McCann's side since way back in January.
To watch analysis of the game from our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth, click the video player above.
