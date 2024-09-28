Doncaster Rovers chat: Analysis of Chesterfield defeat, two red cards and referee performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nine-man Doncaster Rovers suffered a sobering 3-0 loss at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.

Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson both saw red cards for Rovers, with Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden (penalty) and James Berry notching for the visitors.

It was a first home defeat in the league for Grant McCann's side since way back in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To watch analysis of the game from our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth, click the video player above.