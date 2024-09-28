Doncaster Rovers chat: Analysis of Chesterfield defeat, two red cards and referee performance

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 28th Sep 2024, 19:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Nine-man Doncaster Rovers suffered a sobering 3-0 loss at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.

Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson both saw red cards for Rovers, with Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden (penalty) and James Berry notching for the visitors.

It was a first home defeat in the league for Grant McCann's side since way back in January.

To watch analysis of the game from our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth, click the video player above.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChey Dunkley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.