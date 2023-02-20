Midfielder Lakin joined Doncaster on loan from League One outfit Burton Albion last month after being deemed surplus to requirements by Brewers boss and former Rovers striker Dino Maamria.

Despite a lack of match action prior to his arrival, the former Birmingham City youngster has caught the eye since forcing his way into Danny Schofield’s starting XI.

Lakin, who has another year left to run on his Burton contract, said: “I haven’t discussed anything like that.

Charlie Lakin has a shot at goal against Sutton United.

”I’m focusing on this season and we will see what happens from there.”

While he was coy on his plans beyond the end of the season, Lakin revealed he has ‘loved’ his first few weeks at the Eco-Power Stadium and added: “The one thing that I wanted to do was play games and help the team out as much as possible and I feel like I’m trying to do that as much as I can.

"All the lads are on board and saying that I’m doing well, which is always nice to hear.

“The gaffer and the coaching staff are saying the same. I just want to improve in every game, help as much as I can in every game - that’s the plan and I just want to get better.”

Lakin has already made more than a century of professional appearances aged 23.

He played 16 times for Birmingham and helped Scottish Premiership side Ross County beat the drop during a loan spell in 20/21.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield revealed Lakin had been on his radar for some time before he swooped for him.

Lakin’s high-energy game makes him a better fit for Schofield’s style than Adam Clayton, who was allowed to leave the club in January.

Discussing his own game, Lakin said: “I trust my ability, I know what I can do on the ball.

"It’s off the ball where you have to work hard, make sure you are sticking your foot in, giving 110 per cent on the pitch.

"That’s what fans want, what players want, what teammates want.