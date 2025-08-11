Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey leads by example to show armband doesn't weigh heavily

Few players personify the incredible turnaround at Doncaster Rovers in the last few years as much as Owen Bailey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed from Gateshead in the summer of 2023, Bailey joined a club that was in need of a pick-me-up after stagnating down the pyramid. The second coming of manager Grant McCann gave supporters real belief that better days were indeed on the way and he set about the task by resetting the culture and adding canny signings such as Bailey.

Of course, it took time to get the club moving in the right direction. That first half of the 2023-24 season didn't go according to plan whatsoever but on an individual level Bailey was slowly getting noticed for posting consistent performances. Seldom would he post below a 7/10 rating, even during some of the forgettable games in that first half-season. Bailey, like many others that term, played a vital role in Rovers putting together a staggering run of victories as they gatecrashed the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst they might have fallen just short, Bailey played a huge role in cajoling the squad and once again started every single league game in 2024/25 as they sealed a memorable title-winning campaign.

Owen Bailey is one of the first names on the teamsheet thanks to his consistency, leadership and versatility.

After previous captain Richard Wood announced his retirement in the summer, it came as little surprise that Bailey picked up the mantle. Here was a ready-made skipper if ever there was one. And if anything wearing the armband on a permanent basis has only increased the quality of his output.

He was forced into a positional rejig against Exeter on the opening day, having to go across to right-back after vice-skipper Jamie Sterry's sickening head injury. He went on to post a solid shift before getting the nod in defence again at Mansfield.

And that latest showing in Nottinghamshire was a microcosm of everything Bailey brings to the table. There were meaty tackles, putting his head in where it hurts (on more than one occasion) and a willingness to get about the field and practically cover every blade of grass. Oh, and did we mention the match-clinching brace too?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even at this early juncture, it's evident that carrying more responsibility has taken nothing away from the former Newcastle United man's output. So what's his secret?

Rover's captain Owen Bailey celebrates scoring the winner at Mansfield

"People have asked me a few times on how I like to lead and I often say I like to lead by my actions as opposed to being someone who rants, raves or shouts," he said post-match at Field Mill.

"And I think moments like today are moments of how I'd like to be seen and ultimately remembered as a captain: someone who can get their team back into a game.

"I came away proud in the way that I led the lads and so happy we came away with the win in the end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having scored three goals in his first season in Rovers colours and then five last time out, he's already a good bet to eclipse that tally again thanks to his two-goal salvo against the Stags.

When asked by the Free Press if he'd hit a brace before, Bailey quickly jogged his memory. "I scored two against Hull in pre-season the other year," he says, after a brief pause. "And when I was at Newcastle under-23s we played Stoke and I scored two to get us into the play-offs. But this one was definitely better!"