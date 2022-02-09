Doncaster Rovers 'cannot be written off' in survival fight according to defender

A disappointed Joseph Olowu leaves the pitch after the defeat to Ipswich Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Rovers suffered a blow in midweek with the defeat to Ipswich Town which saw them fail to build on last weekend’s impressive triumph at Sunderland.

They now sit eight points adrift of the safety mark but defender Olowu says the group have shown enough fighting spirit in the last few weeks to show they are an active player in the survival fight.

“You can’t write us off,” he said.

“We haven’t written ourselves off and we’ll keep fighting until the very last game.

“Every single game that comes along, we’re going to keep fighting and fighting to get the best possible result out of it.

“It would have been amazing to get a point or three against Ipswich and move off the bottom but we can’t dwell on that.

“It’s time for us to move on, focus on Portsmouth away, regroup and hopefully go and get a result.”

Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues with Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth, followed by Tuesday night’s crunch clash with Lincoln City, who currently sit five points outside the relegation zone.

Olowu felt the defeat to Ipswich illustrated the need to be at full speed for every game and that momentum is not simply gathered by one win.

Olowu said: “We can’t take our foot off the gas and think after we’ve won one game that we can just roll into the next one.

“That is not going to happen at all.

“We took it to Sunderland and we needed to back it up in the next one.

“We have another chance against Portsmouth to put things right and then hopefully push on after that one.

“It’s normal with a run of games that are coming thick and fast that you’ll get tired bodies.

“But it’s on us as professionals to recover right and make sure we’re ready for the next matches.

“They are coming thick and fast for us and we can’t tell the league to slow the games down.

“We need to get ourselves into a position where we can keep pushing on game after game after game.”

