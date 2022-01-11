Doncaster Rovers cancel loan deal of Watford's Tiago Cukur

Tiago Cukur

The Turkish U21 international had been signed on a season-long loan but a break clause for both clubs in January for both clubs was inserted into the deal.

Following a disappointing few months from Cukur, Rovers have cancelled the deal and are in the process of filling the loan berth.

Cukur netted just once in 26 appearances for Rovers.

He initially struggled for fitness after enduring around a month’s worth of isolation due to Covid-19 regulations last summer and has been playing catch-up ever since.

The 19-year-old arrived with plenty of promise due to his physicality and hold-up play but largely failed to live up to the billing.

Cukur started eight of Rovers’ first 12 league matches, though his only goal for the club came during a substitute appearance against MK Dons in that run. The following 12 matches brought only two starts.

Rovers have also confirmed that Newcastle United winger Rodrigo Vilca has returned to St James’ Park following the end of his half season loan.

Rovers are looking to fill both loan berths in their squad during the January window and are awaiting news on the availability of their prime targets for temporary deals, with parent clubs set to make decisions this week.

The club hope to retain midfielders Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

A decision is likely to be made on the future of goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg’s loan from Watford in the coming days.

