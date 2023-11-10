Exiled transfer-listed Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Griffiths had been training away from Doncaster in recent months while he recovered from an unspecified illness.

He was placed on the transfer list along with Caolan Lavery by Rovers boss Grant McCann over the summer.

Griffiths, 23, made 21 appearances for Doncaster after joining the club for an undisclosed fee in January 2022, scoring twice.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who represented England at youth level, also spent time on loan at Yeovil Town in the National League last term.

He last featured for Rovers on Boxing Day.

Successive managers were unable to unlock the potential Griffiths showed in his youth career, which earned him a move to French top-flight side Lyon.

McCann criticised the striker for not being fit enough to be considered for selection in pre-season.

He said: “He’s come back not in the condition we thought he was going to come back in, so it’s going to take a bit of time.

“I think it’s down to yourself, it’s no managers fault.”

McCann’s predecessor Danny Schofield also said Griffiths needed to work harder to be considered for selection, before allowing him to leave on loan.

Doncaster’s chief executive Gavin Baldwin had said paying off transfer-listed players would be a “last resort”.

In a short statement, the club said: “All at Rovers thank Griffiths for his contribution and wish him the best for his future.”

Lavery remains on the transfer list but is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in March.