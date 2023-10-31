Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers can emulate his Hull City side and record-breaking Stockport County with a long unbeaten run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League Two leaders Stockport broke two club records when they registered their tenth straight league win and an eleventh in all competitions on Saturday.

McCann’s Hull team went 14 games unbeaten, which included 11 wins, on their way to the League One title in the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster’s recent form is not quite as strong but six wins from their last ten league games puts them sixth in the division’s form table across that period.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

On Stockport’s run, McCann said: “It can happen, we want to try and do something like that ourselves.

"I remember the run we went on at Hull that won us the league.”

McCann feels Rovers have improved “steadily” after what he admitted was a poor start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took eight games to secure their first win and currently sit six points outside of the play-offs.

Joe Ironside celebrates his penalty with Tom Nixon.

McCann, whose side host Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup first round this weekend, said: “This group is capable of it.

"We just need to get stronger, we need people to stay fit and we need to have those impacts off the bench like we saw against Grimsby.”

Doncaster weren’t at their best against the Mariners but still secured all three points thanks to Joe Ironside’s second-half penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “If I go back ten or 11 games maybe we lose that game, or draw it.

"We are starting to see a more ruthless streak about us. There’s games where we lose, but we respond quickly.

"I’m hoping we can build on that.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers Under-18s fell to a late defeat at home to AFC Fylde in the FA Youth Cup first round on Monday evening.

Rovers included Will Flint and Sam Straughan-Brown, who both recently signed professional contracts with the club, in their starting XI at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters have been involved with the first team in recent months and have both made their senior debuts this season.