Doncaster Rovers brought back down to earth with defeat to ten-man York City

Maz Kouhyar nodded home a deserved winner for the National League side with 62 minutes gone, and it was they who looked the more threatening even after losing Thiery Latty-Fairweather to a second booking with 69 gone.

Rovers boss Grant McCann once again fielded two different teams in his side's third warm-up friendly before August 5, but gave his stronger XI 60 minutes to impress at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

That they did not.

Joseph Olowu's half-volley is blocked by David Stockdale.

An underwhelming first half would have given McCann plenty to think about - and possibly get off his chest - at the break.

Had this been a competitive fixture the Doncaster boss might have been tempted into several half-time substitutions as his side struggled to find any real rhythm.

Chances came for Joseph Olowu and his central defensive partner Richard Wood, but it was York who enjoyed the better openings.

Ian Lawlor - likely to get the nod to start on the opening day due to Louis Jones' broken thumb - pulled off smart stops to deny both Cedric Main and Latty-Fairweather from inside the box with 18 gone.

Before then David Stockdale spread himself to stop Olowu's acrobatic half-volley after he met Wood's knockdown from a free-kick.

Wood also saw his header from Deji Sotona's free-kick drift the wrong side of Stockdale's post towards the end of the first period.

Former Manchester United youngster Sotona – Doncaster's latest and possibly final summer signing – showed flashes of his ability as he caused York's defence trouble with his lightning pace and trickery on the ball.

McCann changed his entire XI on the hour mark and goalkeeper Ben Bottomley's first action was to pick the ball out of his net after Kouhyar nodded the ball past him from close range from a corner.

Latty-Fairweather's dismissal for a second booking failed to turn the tide as the hosts remained on top.

They almost doubled their lead three minutes later when Michael Duckworth's 25-yard free-kick cannoned back off the post with Bottomley again beaten.

Doncaster had little in response even with a man advantage and Kouhyar could have had a second on 89 minutes but fired over after chopping the ball past the sliding Jack Degruchy at right wing-back.

The visitors almost drew level in injury time but Jon Taylor's cross just evaded the onrushing Harrison Biggins.

This may have been a pre-season clash, but the display served as a slight dampener on the optimism of the last two months.

Rovers continue their pre-season warm-up friendlies with a trip to Scunthorpe United - now of the National League North - on Saturday.

Rovers first XI: Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell, Joseph Olowu, Richard Wood, Ben Close, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Kyle Hurst, Deji Sotona, Joe Ironside