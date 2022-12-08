Doncaster Rovers’ breakout star determined to bounce back after being dropped

The summer signing has surpassed expectations since joining on a two-year deal from Birmingham City following a successful trial and has featured 25 times this term, scoring four goals.

But the last of those came in September and, as the team’s form has declined, so too have Hurst’s performances levels.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield told The Free Press: "Kyle Hurst has done very well since I've come into the club.

Doncaster Rovers winger Kyle Hurst.

"He's a very young player and I've found previously in my coaching career that for players to sustain a high level of performance is challenging. There's always dips in performance."

Schofield, who could recall Hurst for Saturday’s trip to Newport County, added: “It was the right time to bring Kyle out of the team and give someone else an opportunity. He understood that.

"He's not been on top of his game at certain moments and it's something he's got to work continuously hard to improve on."

Hurst revealed his manager cited his age and understanding of the game as reasons for benching him against Walsall last time out.

The 20-year-old, who is enjoying his breakthrough season in men’s football, said: “I understand that and I know the gaffer speaking to players when it happens to them is massive, especially young players.

"It’s just how you react. It’s not something to get too down about. It happens in football all the time, to every player.

