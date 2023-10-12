Doncaster Rovers braced for the challenge of taking down improving Sutton United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster needed two injury-time goals to stop Sutton overpowering them in the same fixture last season and were beaten 2-0 in the reverse game.

"They are a big team, a physical team,” said Rovers chief Grant McCann.

"They have picked up over the last couple of games with a couple of wins.

George Miller scores a late winner for Doncaster Rovers against Sutton with his first goal for the club.

"They will be coming here with a spring in their step. It will be a good game off the back of that.”

Sutton opened the season with a 5-1 win over much-fancied Notts County, who now top the division, but had lost 11 out of 14 before last weekend's 4-0 win over Walsall.

Yet to pick up a point on the road this term, they currently occupy the division’s final relegation spot, with a three-point gap between themselves and Tranmere, who Doncaster play next Friday.

In-form Rovers midfielder Ben Close stressed Rovers could not take anyone lightly.

"In this league anyone can beat anyone. It all depends how you turn up on the day,” said Close, who scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town.

"You can turn up against top of the league and be right on it, and if they are slightly off it, I think you win.

"It’s the same if you are playing someone near the bottom. If you are not quite at it, there’s a good chance you are going to get turned over.

"In every game we need to be near the best of our ability, if not the best, to pick up wins.”

Donaster’s inability to take their chances and keep it tight in defence continues to cost them results.

They head into this weekend’s clash looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

"We are still confident,” McCann insisted.

“We know we put in a decent performance at Stockport. We showed a real good hunger about us on Tuesday night against a good Mansfield team, I think we had 20-odd very, very good chances.

"We are playing well, we are creating opportunities, and the more we continue to do that the more results will follow.