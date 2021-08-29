Doncaster Rovers boss updates on hopes for final few days of transfer window

Richie Wellens

But the Rovers boss says there is still some manoeuvring to be done to allow for the loan deals to happen.

The Free Press understands one of those players is the ‘renowned League One striker’ that terms have previously been outlined for while the other is an attacking midfielder/winger who Rovers have held talks over for the last three months.

The current situation requires players to be moved on in order for funds to be raised to make one of the deals happen.

“We’ve got two players lined up that we’d like to bring in,” Wellens said.

“We have the potential to bring two players in, if we can manoeuvre things around to get them.

“They’ll be huge difference to us.

“I don’t even think it’s about making the phone calls now.

“The phone calls have been made in the previous, in one of the cases, eight weeks or so.

“We’ll probably get to Monday and hopefully a couple of things will get done.

“We need help. I’m hopeful.

“One thing we are is we’re all on the same page. Gavin [Baldwin, CEO] and David [Blunt, chairman] know we need someone up there so we’re trying our best.

“We’re working in the next couple of days to move one or two on but the situation remains the same.”

Wellens says there has been no fresh interest in either Omar Bogle or Ed Williams in the last few days.

*