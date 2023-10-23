Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has challenged Joe Ironside to keep up his good goalscoring form.

Striker Ironside has proved a hit with the Doncaster fans since his summer arrival, winning acclaim for his performances as well as goals.

The hard-working target man has already netted seven times, eclipsing his tally for Cambridge United last season, and has also turned provider on several occasions.

"He’s been brilliant since he came to the football club,” said McCann.

Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside.

"Not only with his performances on the football pitch but his endeavour, his work-rate, his ability to mould into the group really, really quickly and help younger players.”

Ironside leads the club’s scoring charts this term with five goals in his last six appearances.

"I sent him a message to say ‘you are four or five goals behind the league’s leading scorer, just to let you know’,” said McCann.

"He likes those little things, I hope he does anyway!

"I have no doubt he will keep scoring. If he’s not scoring he's providing goals for us, he’s helping people in and around him.”

Ironside was appointed to the club’s leadership team shortly after his arrival, joining Richard Wood, Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor in running the dressing room on a day-to-day basis.

His teammate Mo Faal, with whom he has developed a blossoming strike partnership, has praised his mentorship.

“He’s been a really good signing and I think there’s a lot more to come from him,” said McCann.

"We had to work hard in the summer to get him because there were a lot of League One clubs that wanted to take him.”

Meanwhile, McCann is still waiting to find out if he will face a touchline ban following his red card against Tranmere.

An FA spokesperson told The Free Press a touchline dismissal does not trigger an automatic ban.

Instead, further punishments are decided on a case-by-case basis if they are issued.

The FA has three working days to issue a charge, meaning McCann could be in the dugout for tomorrow’s visit of Salford City but face action further down the line.