Doncaster Rovers boss talks interest in Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs and Mansfield's John Joe O'Toole

Jacobs has entered the final six months of his contract at Fratton Park and was informed he would be free to leave Pompey this month.

McSheffrey admitted holding talks with the 30-year-old about potentially joining Rovers.

But a recent taste of first team action appears to have brought about a change of heart from both Jacob and Portsmouth.

“I had a couple of really good chats with Michael,” McSheffrey said.

“He’s not in a position to commit yet and he doesn’t want to leave Portsmouth yet.

“He’s been getting some minutes, albeit in the Papa John’s Trophy, and he’s been coming on in the league. He scored the other night.

“I think he just feels he does want to leave eventually, but just not yet.”

Jacobs started and scored in Pompey’s defeat to Cambridge United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

McSheffrey is unsure whether the former Wigan Athletic man will leave Portsmouth this month.

He said: “They’re playing him and involving him but they’re lacking numbers at the minute.

“He probably will leave there eventually but it depends when and where.

“He’s backing himself to have a run in the team or have good options or stay there until the summer and be available on a free.

“He’s weighing up his options.

“We were in a position where we’ve had a couple of good conversations with him. There was something on the table for him which he could think about and digest.

“At the minute, he cannot commit to it and he’s going to have a longer period at Portsmouth.”

The Rovers boss insists the club will not wait around too long for any target to make up their minds over moving to the Eco-Power Stadium and will continue to pursue signings.

He said: “Conversations take place, things get done behind the scenes and then it’s the ultimatum.

“We want to put a deadline on certain things so is it a yes, and if it’s not a yes then we have to look to players that are keen to come to scrap for us and put 100 per cent in.”

McSheffrey also confirmed interest in Mansfield Town midfielder John Joe O’Toole.

The veteran is due to reach the end of a short term deal with the Stags next week.

“He’s been on the list for a while,” McSheffrey said.

“But he’s Mansfield’s player at the minute.

“I believe he’s got a couple more games to play for them before his contract expires so there’s nothing much to report.”

