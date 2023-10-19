Doncaster Rovers boss slams ‘WWE tackle’ which could rule key man out for weeks

Tommy Rowe could be out for weeks after fracturing his shoulder following a “WWE tackle”.

Rowe was injured in Rovers’ 4-1 win over League Two basement boys Sutton United last weekend following a collision with striker Harry Smith, who escaped punishment and went on to score a late consolation for his team.

Rowe was yellow-carded by referee Declan Bourne after picking himself up off the deck before being forced off.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Tranmere, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “There are no new injuries from last week apart from Tommy Rowe, that WWE tackle he had on the halfway line.

Tommy Rowe cuts the ball back into the six yard box against Sutton United.

"The ball wasn’t even in play and for some reason him and Smith got into a tangle and he gets absolutely rugby tackled to the floor and fractures his shoulder.

"It’s just disappointing, really, really disappointing. Something minute like that and Tommy Rowe could be out for a couple of weeks.”

McCann had no fewer than 15 players unavailable last weekend due to injury.

None of them will be fit to play tomorrow but several returned to light training this week.

McCann said: “Kyle Hurst, Richard Wood, James Maxwell, Jack Senior and George Miller have all been on the grass over the last three or four days building up their tolerance and fitness levels before they join in with us.

"I don’t think we are too far away on a lot of them.