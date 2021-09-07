Doncaster Rovers boss says scoreline 'slightly embarrassing' in Rotherham United defeat

Freddie Ladapo rounds Louis Jones and Branden Horton to score for Rotherham

Rovers conceded three goals in three first half minutes to see the Papa John’s Trophy tie slip away from them before Rotherham took real command in the second half.

Wellens had been pleased with aspects of the first half performance, with little between the sides.

“The scoreline is obviously slightly embarrassing,” he said.

“If you look at the first 45 minutes, it’s strange. The first goal they scored was a fluke, the third goal was a bit of a fluke with it hitting the bar and going in off Louis [Jones].

“We had three one-on-ones that we missed.

“We made mistakes because it went bang, bang, bang with the three goals.

“The scoreline was harsh at half time. Rotherham are an experienced team, they made changes but they still had know how and experience.

“I think we suffered after making individual mistakes for their first three goals.

“We can take positives out of the first half. It was the most threatening we’ve looked this season and we probably should have had three or four goals ourselves.”

Goals from Mickel Miller, Freddie Ladapo and a Louis Jones own goal put Rotherham in command with just 16 minutes gone before Will Grigg, Jake Hull and Joe Mattock netted to compound the misery.

Wellens was pleased with his front line after handing debuts to the front three.

“I thought our front three were very good - Dodoo, Vilca and Hiwula,” he said.

“I thought Hiwula was outstanding, without the finishing touch.

“To say he’d not played since the Newcastle game, Dodoo hasn’t played since May and it was Rodrigo’s first taste of senior football in this country, they were very good.

“And when we took them off it had a real impact on us, the game drifted away from us and it was men against boys for the last 25 minutes.

“It was the individual finishing. We lacked the finishing touch.

“Jordy Hiwula went through on his left foot and hit it against the keeper. Matt Smith goes through and hits it over the bar and then just before half time Hiwula goes through again and puts it wide.

“We had good opportunities.”

