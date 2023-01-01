Doncaster Rovers boss reveals the secret to success in Carlisle United win

The club’s media team put together a video montage of good luck messages from those closest to the class of 2022/23, which was played to them ahead of kick-off at the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The move evidently worked as Doncaster produced one of their best performances of the season in a 2-1 victory, which moved them to within one point of the League Two play-off places.

"I thought it was a really good game,” said Schofield, who registered back-to-back wins for the first time since he took over as boss in October.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

"The first half was excellent and we implemented a lot of good things on the pitch which the players had been working hard on the training ground to do.

"The second half was different, but we showed another side to us and scored a really good goal within that time.

"Overall the performance deserved the result.”

Goals from James Maxwell – his first for the club – and Kyle Hurst either side of half-time gave Doncaster their third win in four matches.

Maxwell got Rovers off to a flying start with just four minutes gone when he converted from close range after Carlisle failed to clear George Miller’s delivery into the six-yard area.

That goal set the tone for a first half of almost complete dominance from the home side.

Schofield said: “I was really pleased with the first half.

"Fundamentally we were excellent. We played some really good football.

"Credit to the lads because it was probably the best first-half performance of my tenure.”

Hurst gave Doncaster breathing space with his fifth goal this season – and first since September – on 67 minutes when he converted from close range after George Miller rounded the keeper.

Fourth-placed Carlisle pulled a goal back late on through striker Kristian Dennis, but Rovers held out for a convincing win.

Schofield, who appeared animated with the officials on the touchline at times, said: "I felt little decisions were coming away from us, fifty-fifty decisions.

“For the goal I thought it was a foul on Charlie Seaman."