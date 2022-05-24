Doncaster Rovers boss reveals key quality he's looking to add to squad this summer

Rovers had one of the youngest squads in League One last season and were ultimately relegated along with Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham.

Captain Tom Anderson was sidelined from mid-December, experienced midfielder John Bostock missed four months through injury and shrewd January recruit Adam Clayton took until April to really get up to speed in Rovers’ engine room.

McSheffrey is upbeat about the dynamics of the Rovers dressing room moving forward but has revealed he hopes to add more players with leadership qualities over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson missed a large chunk of last season with a foot injury. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“You always need some good leaders and good experience in your dressing room,” McSheffrey said in an in-house interview.

“When you get it right those type of players start leading it for you in the dressing room. They start taking ownership and you’re just guiding and man-managing.

“I do feel we’ve got some good characters in the dressing room now with some good leadership qualities.

“We’ve got Tommy Rowe, Clayts, Tom Anderson and Ro-Shaun [Williams] who is younger but has shown his leadership qualities.

“And we keep on building.

“With who we want to bring in as well we feel there’s more leadership to come in.”

Former Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins, 26, became Rovers’ first signing of the summer last week.