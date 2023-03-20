Doncaster Rovers boss reveals how long he expects injured keeper to be missing

The Doncaster Rovers stopper suffered the injury in the win over AFC Wimbledon and was replaced by emergency loan signing Stuart Moore for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Salford.

Moore, who has joined for an initial seven-day period as per English Football League rules, made his first appearance since October 2021 in the match.

Discussing the timescale for Mitchell’s recovery, Schofield said: “We are hoping weeks. We will just have to see how it goes day by day but he did dislocate the shoulder.

Doncaster Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

"It did fully come out in that incident. The physio put it back in but there’s still pain there. We are hoping weeks, not months.”

Moore’s loan can be extended on a week-by-week basis and the 28-year-old will likely retain his spot for Tuesday’s trip to Crawley.

Schofield revealed he was not familiar with Mitchell's temporary replacement before signing him.

Moore trained with the squad on Friday ahead of his debut.

He made several smart stops in the first half before dropping a routine catch from a Stevie Mallan shot, which gifted Salford their second goal.

Schofield said: “He showed great character (after the mistake). It’s always difficult when a keeper makes an error, it happens in football.

"Do we need to eradicate these mistakes? Yes, because there have been too many this season.

"He showed good character to perform for the rest of the game.”

Moore has made 68 professional appearances at eight different clubs but has spent most of his career as an understudy.