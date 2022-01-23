Doncaster Rovers boss provides update on latest transfer business

And he believes Saturday’s breakthrough win over MK Dons will make those conversations much easier.

McSheffrey is determined to add two more players to his forward ranks plus a midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of the month and is hopeful deals are close to being completed.

“I believe we’ve had offers accepted from clubs in terms of the wage contributions and the terms of the deal,” he said.

Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers

“It’s just about conversations with the players and getting them up here.

“We’re confident one or two will happen and we’ve probably got to twist another one’s arm to get him through the door. That’s a striker.

“That win on Saturday should help.

“We had two nailed on signings of good experience but the Morecambe and Fleetwood games killed them. Ultimately it shows me their true colours.”

McSheffrey believes the newly higher intensity approach he has implemented will only last the course if he can make further additions this month.

“It’d be nice to get some in because we need them,” he said.

“Kieran Agard has played two 90 minutes and an hour in the space of a week and I thought he looked a bit leggy today but put a shift in.

“We’re going to need a couple more in to really share the load and get the numbers for the intensity we want to play at.

“There’s irons in the fire but they’ve got to be right for the club and the group.”

