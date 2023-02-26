News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss provides update on injury to defender James Maxwell

Doncaster Rovers are waiting to discover how long they will be without the injured James Maxwell.

By Steve Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Defender Maxwell has been a near ever-present under Danny Schofield but missed yesterday’s defeat to Bradford City and appeared to be limping as he made his way around the stadium.

Discussing the left-back’s absence, Schofield said: “He pulled up in training the other day complaining of pain in his quadricep.

"He’ll get that scanned and we’ll see how he is.”

Doncaster Rovers defender James Maxwell.
Schofield added: "There’s nothing in terms of time frame, we’ll see how it settles down, scan it and see how the damage is.

"It’s quite strange for James to pull out of a training session.”

Tommy Rowe was shifted to left-back in Maxwell’s absence with captain Tom Anderson making a swifter-than-expected return to the starting XI following a foot injury.

Anderson was not expected to be available until next weekend's trip to Stockport County.

Schofield said: “He pulled and he said ‘look, I’m ready to play’.

"That’s the kind of people we want, so we discussed it with the physio (Karl Blenkin). It was probably five to seven days sooner than we expected but if Tom declares he’s fit then he’s fit.

"He’s our captain, so he played.”

Anderson couldn’t prevent Doncaster from slipping to a second straight defeat as Andy Cook’s second-half header secured a 1-0 win for Mark Hughes’ Bradford.

The skipper did clear an effort from Richie Smallwood off the line, however, as the Bantams went in pursuit of a second goal in front of 3,990 travelling fans.

