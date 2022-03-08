Doncaster Rovers boss provides update on Cameron John
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has vowed not to rush Cameron John back from injury.
John had initially been pencilled in to return to full training this week but instead will continue his work with the fitness coach.
The 22-year-old centre back has been sidelined since late August after fracturing his back against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.
“Realistically Cameron has missed a long time,” said McSheffrey.
“We need to make sure he gets up to the required fitness levels and he's feeling comfortable and ready to step back in.
“He won't be rushed. He’ll come back in when he is good and ready.
“I still think personally he needs a couple of weeks getting his strength and fitness up.”
John also missed the final month of last season through injury. He made six appearances at the start of this season before a scan revealed a fracture in his back.
The injury was picked up against Stoke in midweek but he played the full 90 minutes the following Saturday in the defeat at Rotherham United.
John initially joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019.
The following summer he made the move permanent and signed a two-year deal with Rovers which expires at the end of this season.