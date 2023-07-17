News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss provides injury update on Tom Anderson, Louis Jones and Liam Ravenhill

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson is set to return to full training today after recovering from a back operation.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 17th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Defender Anderson went under the knife in the off-season to try and fix the problem, which is believed to have plagued him for much of the last campaign.

The 29-year-old has struggled to shake a series of injury setbacks over the last 18 months and missed last week’s pre-season trip to Scotland.

George Miller, Caolan Lavery, Liam Ravenhill and Louis Jones were also absent from the group that travelled to St Andrews.

Doncaster Rovers stopper Louis Jones.Doncaster Rovers stopper Louis Jones.
Speaking last week, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “Tom’s great, he’s going well.

"Liam Ravenhill is going well too, they should be back with the group when we come back from Scotland. That will be a real boost.”

Goalkeeper Jones is set to miss several weeks of training, however, after breaking his thumb.

"He’s got a little crack on it,” said McCann.

"It will maybe take him two or three weeks to get back, then he will go and see the specialist again.

"It’s unfortunate for him.”

Former Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Rory Watson has been training with Rovers in Jones’ absence and was named as a substitute in last week's 3-2 friendly win over Boston United.

Although he was listed as a trialist, the arrangement is understood to be temporary.

Jones was handed a new two-year deal this summer despite making just two appearances last season.

The 24-year-old academy graduate will challenge Ian Lawlor for the number one jersey at the Eco-Power Stadium this term.

Doncaster continue their preparations for the new campaign away at York City tomorrow night (7.45pm kick-off).

