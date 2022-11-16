Doncaster Rovers boss provides injury update on Ollie Younger and Reo Griffiths

Younger ruptured his hamstring during a training session just days before the start of the campaign, having been in line to feature on the opening day against Bradford City.

The January signing from Sunderland, who made 17 appearances last term following his arrival, had put in some impressive performances at right-back and centre-half in pre-season.

"Ollie was actually on the (training) pitch today running at probably 25 or 30 per cent of his maximum speed,” said Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield.

Ollie Younger in Doncaster Rovers' final pre-season friendly against FC United of Manchester.

"I understand it’s still quite a while for Ollie but it’s positive that’s he’s back out in the fresh air and becoming more mobile."

Schofield was unable to give a timescale on when Younger might be back playing.

It was initially thought he could be out for about four months.

Schofield said: “I don’t know if the physio’s are that clear on it either.

"It’s just week-to-week with Ollie.”

Another January arrival, Reo Griffiths, has also endured an injury-hit season so far, which has limited the striker to just four appearances with no goals.

"He’s had a number of different injuries and niggles,” said Schofield.

"Since I’ve been here his training has been modified to make sure we build him up to a certain level of robustness and physical capability where he doesn’t miss any training sessions.”

The former Spurs starlet is closer to a return than his teammate, however.

Schofield said: “He trained really well today, it was more 11v11 based and Reo came through it fine.

"It’s probably a bit too soon for Saturday, he probably needs another good week’s training.”

Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu both returned to full training on Monday and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to basement boys Colchester United.

“They have both trained fine,” said Schofield.

"With Joseph we’ve just monitored his heading due to the problem with his eye socket and cheekbone.

"He was exposed to it a little bit today (Wednesday) and was fine. Tommy Rowe’s trained fine.”