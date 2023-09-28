Doncaster Rovers boss praises midfielder’s ‘outstanding’ contribution
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite his past pedigree, it came as something of a surprise for many Doncaster Rovers fans when it was announced Westbrooke had been offered a new contract with the club this summer .
The former Brentford and Coventry City man struggled to make much of an impact after joining in late March, five months after his last professional appearance.
In his defence, he boarded what was frankly a fast-sinking ship.
But Doncaster supporters are starting to see the best of midfield technician Westbrooke, who has been an ever-present in the side since his impressive 45-minute cameo in Rovers’ dominant second-half display at MK Dons last month.
"Since Zain came into the team he has been outstanding,” said Doncaster boss McCann.
"I want him to continue that form.”
Central midfield is arguably the strongest area of McCann’s team, with no fewer than six senior players vying for a starting spot.
They are Westbrooke, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey – who has been moved into defence to cover injuries – and the in-form Ben Close.
Choosing who to play, and who to leave out, is an unenviable task for McCann, who will welcome Rowe back from suspension for Saturday’s trip to Barrow.
"We have got good options in midfield,” he said.
"The boys know we ain’t going to do it with just 11 players.
"It’s a whole team effort whether you play, you don’t play, you sit in the stand of you are at home. Everybody is cheering us on.”