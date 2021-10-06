Doncaster Rovers boss on why he wanted 'legend' Paul Green back at the club

Paul Green celebrates victory with Doncaster Rovers in the 2008 League One play-off final against Leeds United. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Green has returned to Rovers as the new fitness coach following the departure of Rob Lee to Sheffield Wednesday.

And Wellens believes the 38-year-old has the right qualities to help progress his vision for the club.

“We know Greeny is a club legend,” Wellens said. “He was a brilliant footballer for the club, a great personality and he’s someone who is positive.

“Rob has left because Sheffield Wednesday offered him a quite lucrative contract, so he couldn’t wait to leave.

“Greeny’s starting out and he’s got all his qualifications in terms of his fitness stuff.

“But he wants to do well. He wants to do well not only for his career going forward, but he wants to say the right things and be a smiling face.

“We’re still turning that over so that everyone in the building is positive and everyone is going in one direction - going forward and improving.”

Green won promotion from the Conference to the Championship with Rovers during their incredible rise in the mid-00s.

But Wellens insists his time as a player for the club counted for little when it came to assessing his suitability for his new role.

“I’ve won promotion with Greeny so I’ve still got that bond with him that we’ve had for a long time,” he said.

“It’s nothing to do with his playing days now though. He lets them go.

“He is there for the players, he gets them fit, he gets their recovery right. Anything the players want, he’s on hand.

“He’s already started doing that and he’s doing very well.”

Green is currently continuing to play for National League North side Boston United while coaching the Rovers squad through the week.

But Wellens revealed the former Republic of Ireland international is looking to come to an agreement with Boston over his retirement from the game.

“He started for Boston on Saturday so I don’t know how that went for him,” Wellens said.

“He’s got an issue to sort out with Boston and he’ll join us full time.

“I think Paul wants to retire because he wants to commit his whole future to the club.”

