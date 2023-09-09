Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly regarded 19-year-old attacker was one of Rovers boss McCann's top targets this summer.

He finally got his man on transfer deadline day when Marsh signed from Premier League Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh had his first training session with his new teammates on Monday and could make his EFL debut at Wrexham this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"He impressed everyone on Monday with his finishing, it was outstanding,” said McCann.

"He's got such a hammer of a right foot, I have never seen anyone hit the ball so hard."

McCann says Marsh can operate as a striker or just behind, where he has predominantly played at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He even drew comparisons between Marsh and legendary Northern Ireland striker David Healy, who scored 36 goals in 95 appearances for his country.

"The last person I saw hit a ball that hard was David Healy, who I played with for Northern Ireland," said McCann, who himself played 39 times for the Green and White Army.

"I can see he's done a lot of work on that bit of his game at Sheffield United because he looks clinical."

McCann revealed he has been keeping tabs on Marsh's progress for up to 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom had been reluctant to let him leave but sanctioned a move at the eleventh hour after he managed to lure Manchester City’s James McAtee back to Bramall Lane for the season.

The Sheffield-born youngster has been a prolific scorer at youth and development level and made the bench for United's first three Premier League games this season.

He was handed his professional debut as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup last week before being allowed to leave on loan to continue his development.

"Before he came to us he signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield United," McCann revealed.

"That shows how much they rate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the next step in his development, to come and play men's football in a good league.

"I feel League Two is strong this year, really strong. There isn't much gap between League Two and League One, in my opinion, the way teams are shaping up.