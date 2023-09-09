Doncaster Rovers boss likens Sheffield United starlet to Northern Ireland legend and ex-international teammate
The highly regarded 19-year-old attacker was one of Rovers boss McCann's top targets this summer.
He finally got his man on transfer deadline day when Marsh signed from Premier League Sheffield United on a season-long loan.
Marsh had his first training session with his new teammates on Monday and could make his EFL debut at Wrexham this afternoon.
"He impressed everyone on Monday with his finishing, it was outstanding,” said McCann.
"He's got such a hammer of a right foot, I have never seen anyone hit the ball so hard."
McCann says Marsh can operate as a striker or just behind, where he has predominantly played at Sheffield United.
He even drew comparisons between Marsh and legendary Northern Ireland striker David Healy, who scored 36 goals in 95 appearances for his country.
"The last person I saw hit a ball that hard was David Healy, who I played with for Northern Ireland," said McCann, who himself played 39 times for the Green and White Army.
"I can see he's done a lot of work on that bit of his game at Sheffield United because he looks clinical."
McCann revealed he has been keeping tabs on Marsh's progress for up to 18 months.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom had been reluctant to let him leave but sanctioned a move at the eleventh hour after he managed to lure Manchester City’s James McAtee back to Bramall Lane for the season.
The Sheffield-born youngster has been a prolific scorer at youth and development level and made the bench for United's first three Premier League games this season.
He was handed his professional debut as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup last week before being allowed to leave on loan to continue his development.
"Before he came to us he signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield United," McCann revealed.
"That shows how much they rate him.
"This is the next step in his development, to come and play men's football in a good league.
"I feel League Two is strong this year, really strong. There isn't much gap between League Two and League One, in my opinion, the way teams are shaping up.
"It's a good environment for him to come into and learn."