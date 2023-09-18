Watch more videos on Shots!

Injury and illness restricted goalkeeper Jones to just five appearances last term and a broken thumb saw him miss the chance to impress during pre-season.

But he put in a man-of-the-match display on his first outing of the 2023/24 campaign in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Forest Green after replacing Ian Lawlor in the starting XI due to injury.

McCann handed Jones, now 24, a new two-year deal this summer, and told The Free Press: “He spoke to me a couple of weeks ago because he thought he might have had a chance to play in the Everton game.

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones punches clear ahead of Forest Green Rovers' Troy Deeney.

"I said to him ‘you are training well, you just need to wait for that opportunity’. Unfortunately, it’s come off the back of an injury to Lawsy.

"We don’t think Lawsy will be too long but that performance from Louis tells me I’ve got two players who are very good goalkeepers – and an excellent young goalkeeper underneath them in Ben Bottomley.”

Lawlor pulled up with a groin injury in training on Friday, which saw Jones handed a chance to impress as a late stand-in.

McCann said the stopper “absolutely” took his chance to impress and added: “He looked brave, his kicking was good, he kept coming for crosses and corners.

"That save in the last minute was world class.”