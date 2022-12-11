Doncaster Rovers boss hopes defender’s latest injury setback is not serious

The centre-half has spent several months of the campaign sidelined and was only recently allowed to resume playing after fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone in October.

Olowu might have been in line to return to the starting XI for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Newport County with Tom Anderson dropping out of the squad due to illness.

Schofield said: “He just took a little knock in training.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

"We are hoping he will be alright for Harrogate.”

Schofield revealed earlier this week a sickness bug has swept through Rovers training base at Cantley Park.

Anderson was one of those affected.

Schofield said: “We thought he would be OK but he struggled at the back end of the week as well as the front of it.”

Winger Luke Molyneux was again absent from the matchday squad, having been injured against Colchester United last month.

Schofield said: “He’s been pushing himself, he’s been eager to get back involved.

"But he still felt a bit of pain in his medial ligament in his knee. We will see how he is on Monday and Tuesday and assess him from there.”

Schofield was not aware of any fresh injury concerns following the final whistle at Rodney Parade.

He said: ”Charlie (Seaman) cramped up a bit in his calves towards the back end of it, which is to be expected.

"Apart from that, touch wood I think we are OK.”

