Doncaster Rovers boss hints at change to forward line against Hartlepool United

Rovers are once again on the road this evening when they travel to County Durham for their second match in four days, with another Saturday-Tuesday on the horizon.

McSheffrey’s side will play eight times in total this month, meaning the boss may need to manage his squad accordingly.

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths.

Reo Griffiths came off the bench for his first appearance of the season against Rochdale on Saturday and caught the eye in a lively cameo.

"He might be ready to start tomorrow, he might be ready to start Saturday,” said McSheffrey.

"We feel we might make a few changes (against Hartlepool), some fresh legs. His 25 minutes on Saturday was really good.”

Griffiths featured regularly in pre-season but injured his ankle in Doncaster’s final friendly before the start of the 22/23 campaign.

He found the back of the net twice last season after joining the club from French side Olympique Lyon in January.

McSheffrey added: "Sometimes you don’t know where someone is until you chuck them in. But he’s had a good core few weeks of fitness training.

"It’s probably the first he’s had in a long time because when he came last season we chucked him in because he looked such a free spirit in training.

"He hit the ground running and scored on his full debut at Sunderland, then played seven or eight games on the spin and got a bit of tendonitis in his Achilles

"He seems more conditioned now.