Doncaster Rovers boss hails character and belief after win over MK Dons

Richie Wellens applauds supporters after the win over MK Dons. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

A second half capitulation saw Rovers lose 6-0 at Ipswich Town in midweek.

But they showed excellent resolve and determination to hold off MK Dons and grab their second win of the season.

"When you suffer a defeat like that, it gets you down,” Wellens said.

"You can lose football matches, but the manner of it was very disappointing.

"But even on the coach on the way back, straight away the whole group was thinking how can we get a result on Saturday?

"Everyone involved at the club, through Thursday and Friday it was all positive, with really good messages and really good training sessions.

"I thought our shape was really good today. Out of possession against them, if you're not good they'll cut you open.

"We are two months into our project and they are two or three years into theirs.

“They had a really good season under Russell Martin. He recruited very well in the summer and you only have to look at the subs that came on to see that.

“The new manager has taken it over and integrated his own ideas. I think they’re a really good football team.

"For us to go head to head with one of the more stabilised outfits in the league is a real positive.”

Rovers took an early lead through a Tommy Rowe strike before Peter Kioso equalised for Milton Keynes midway through the first half.

The visitors started the second half the stronger but Rovers secured the win 11 minutes from time through Tiago Cukur’s first senior goal.

Wellens was delighted with the support his side received at the Keepmoat - something he felt from his arrival at the stadium.

“The belief started on Thursday when we came back in for training,” he said.

“But the belief was there arriving at the ground today with the supporters.

“I didn’t hear any negativity, even when we went through the tough spells in the game. They stuck with us and that is brilliant because they give you the edge. We stuck in for that 20 minute period and our supporters helped us do that.

“Even just walking down the tunnel at the end with the media team and Mary the secretary, everyone at the club is together.”

