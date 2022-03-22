Doncaster Rovers' boss had praise for one player following Fleetwood draw

Gary McSheffrey in discussion with Frank Sinclair at Fleetwood Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Aidan Barlow made his first start for Rovers since January 15.

The 22-year-old played as a right wing back and offered a useful attacking outlet in the first half before being pinned back after the break by Fleetwood’s in-form winger Paddy Lane.

His performance drew praise from Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey who was otherwise frustrated by his side’s decision-making and lack of final product.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Barlow

“Aidy was really good in the first half on the right,” said McSheffrey after the game.

“He had a couple of opportunities where he could’ve maybe had a cleaner first touch and cut across the left back a bit more often.

“He was good. And defensively I thought he was good up against one of the best wingers in the league this year who’s going to play an international game in the week.

“So I was happy with Aidy today.”

Former Manchester United youngster Barlow has scored one goal in 31 appearances for Rovers this season.