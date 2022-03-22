Doncaster Rovers' boss had praise for one player following Fleetwood draw
One player was singled out for praise following Doncaster Rovers’ uninspiring goalless draw at Fleetwood Town.
Aidan Barlow made his first start for Rovers since January 15.
The 22-year-old played as a right wing back and offered a useful attacking outlet in the first half before being pinned back after the break by Fleetwood’s in-form winger Paddy Lane.
His performance drew praise from Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey who was otherwise frustrated by his side’s decision-making and lack of final product.
“Aidy was really good in the first half on the right,” said McSheffrey after the game.
“He had a couple of opportunities where he could’ve maybe had a cleaner first touch and cut across the left back a bit more often.
“He was good. And defensively I thought he was good up against one of the best wingers in the league this year who’s going to play an international game in the week.
“So I was happy with Aidy today.”
Former Manchester United youngster Barlow has scored one goal in 31 appearances for Rovers this season.
He signed a one-year deal with Rovers last summer.